BGMEA fears export income from RMG will fall soon

He said these at a press conference organised on the current situation of the garment industry at the meeting room of BGMEA on Saturday. BGMA Vice President Nasir Uddin was present at the press conference.



The BGMEA president said the readymade garment sector are facing new challenges. These are: buyers are currently placing orders in small slots instead of placing large orders, as a result of which our production plans at the factory level are being disrupted.



He said that although exports have increased in terms of money or value, there has been no growth in terms of quantity (orders). On the other hand, the export income of apparel products has decreased compared to the previous year. Value-based export earnings will also decrease from next month.



"As the wounds of Corona, we face new challenges. Due to recent geo-political tensions, there is a volatile situation in the global economy, which has affected our economy and industry," he added.



He said, "Due to geo-political tensions, there is an unstable situation in the world economy. Which has an impact on our economy and industry as well. Inflation has reached record levels in our major markets, particularly Europe and the United States. Consumers in these developed countries have reduced spending on consumer goods. As a result, the demand for clothing is decreasing. Therefore, the importing companies have reduced the order of clothes. However, buyers are increasingly interested in off-price or discounted products."



BGMEA president also said, "We will face a big crisis after Least Developed Countries (LDCs) graduation. Especially European countries are adopting human rights and due diligence protocols, for which we need to build capacity to uphold. Again, we have to play a strong role in the international arena so that these protocols do not create any suffering at the user level."



He said, "Export orders are continuously decreasing mainly due to two reasons. Firstly, the prices of other raw materials including fuel oil have increased due to global inflation. Due to this our production cost has increased significantly. Which has an impact on the price of clothing.



Secondly, our industry has seen significant investment in value-added products in recent years. Several of our factories are exporting relatively high value products. As a result, the unit price of clothing has increased. So the rate at which we have had price-based growth has not been proportional to volume-based growth."



The trade body president informed the exports of the fiscal year 2018-19, about 74.14 per cent of total garment exports were made of cotton, which was 69 per cent ten years ago in the fiscal year 2008-09, that is, the dependence of the industry on cotton has increased in the last ten years.



In 2018, Bangladesh imported a total of 2.52 million tonnes of fiber, of which 93.57 per cent was cotton. Whereas about 75 per cent of the world's total textile consumption is non-cotton, and cotton's share is only 25 per cent.



Currently 52 per cent of global apparel trade is non-cotton, while only 26 per cent of our exports are non-cotton. The demand for non-cotton products is increasing due to the continuous change in lifestyle of consumers and increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly clothing. So the garment owners have huge potential in this sector.



