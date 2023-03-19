Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Actress Mahi gets bail nearly 4hrs after being sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

Actress Mahi gets bail nearly 4hrs after being sent to jail

Actress Mahi gets bail nearly 4hrs after being sent to jail

GAZIPUR, Mar 18: A court has granted bail to Dhallywood actress Mahia Mahi three and a half hours after sending her to jail.

Iqbal Hossain, Judge of Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court-5, granted bail to Mahi on Saturday afternoon.

Mahi's lawyer Advocate Anwar Shahadat Sarker said the court granted bail to his client taking her pregnancy and considering her status of celebrity into account.

Mahi was released from jail after securing bail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act and in another case filed for alleged extortion and assault of a businessman.

He said despite a case was filed against his client, she came back to Bangladesh as she is respectful of law.

In the early afternoon on Saturday, the same court ordered to send actress Mahis Mahi to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain ordered to send Mahia Mahi to jail. Later, she was taken to Gazipur District Court.

At about 12:00 noon on that day, Mahi was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) International Airport.

According to the case statement, Mahia Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday - making allegations against police.

During the live session, she said Ismail Hossain and Mamun Sarkar, through their people, carried out an attack on a showroom, Sony Raj Car Palace, on Dhaka-Tangail Highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Govt College.

The actress and her husband also alleged that the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner "supported the attackers" after taking bribe.

She also said she feared getting arrested after returning to the country from Makkah. During the Facebook live, Mahi's husband Rakib alleged that police arrested security guards of the car showroom.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) arrested Mahi from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when she returned to Dhaka from Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.

She went to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia with her husband, the police official said, adding that her husband Rakib Sarkar did not return to Bangladesh with her.

Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, owner of Rod Binding Factory in Itahata area of Gazipur city, in his complaint said, he has been running a factory in the area for the past ten years after purchasing land there.

On Friday, some people on behalf of Rakib and Mahi attacked and vandalized the factory, he said. They also beat up five people at the factory, leaving them injured, while trying to occupy the land, according to the complaint.

Contacted, Molla Nazrul, Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said, "Actress Mahi brought allegations against police on Facebook and tried to draw sympathy through lies."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patenga Container Terminal likely to go on operation in June
N'ganj warehouse blast leaves one dead, 9 wounded 
Pakistan court cancels arrest warrants for ex-PM Imran Khan
Mayor Taposh waives holding tax of FFs
UN chief appoints Maj Gen Fakhrul as force commander for MINURSO
Malaysia postpones taking foreign workers, saying quota filled 
Tigers post record victory riding on Hridoy's majestic debut
Benazir distances himself from Arav


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft