

Actress Mahi gets bail nearly 4hrs after being sent to jail GAZIPUR, Mar 18: A court has granted bail to Dhallywood actress Mahia Mahi three and a half hours after sending her to jail.

Iqbal Hossain, Judge of Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court-5, granted bail to Mahi on Saturday afternoon.



Mahi's lawyer Advocate Anwar Shahadat Sarker said the court granted bail to his client taking her pregnancy and considering her status of celebrity into account.



Mahi was released from jail after securing bail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act and in another case filed for alleged extortion and assault of a businessman.



He said despite a case was filed against his client, she came back to Bangladesh as she is respectful of law.



In the early afternoon on Saturday, the same court ordered to send actress Mahis Mahi to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).



Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain ordered to send Mahia Mahi to jail. Later, she was taken to Gazipur District Court.



At about 12:00 noon on that day, Mahi was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) International Airport.



According to the case statement, Mahia Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday - making allegations against police.



During the live session, she said Ismail Hossain and Mamun Sarkar, through their people, carried out an attack on a showroom, Sony Raj Car Palace, on Dhaka-Tangail Highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Govt College.



The actress and her husband also alleged that the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner "supported the attackers" after taking bribe.



She also said she feared getting arrested after returning to the country from Makkah. During the Facebook live, Mahi's husband Rakib alleged that police arrested security guards of the car showroom.



Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) arrested Mahi from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when she returned to Dhaka from Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning.



She went to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia with her husband, the police official said, adding that her husband Rakib Sarkar did not return to Bangladesh with her.



Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, owner of Rod Binding Factory in Itahata area of Gazipur city, in his complaint said, he has been running a factory in the area for the past ten years after purchasing land there.



On Friday, some people on behalf of Rakib and Mahi attacked and vandalized the factory, he said. They also beat up five people at the factory, leaving them injured, while trying to occupy the land, according to the complaint.



Contacted, Molla Nazrul, Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said, "Actress Mahi brought allegations against police on Facebook and tried to draw sympathy through lies."



