Friendship pipeline a new chapter in India-BD ties: Modi

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the inauguration of the friendship pipeline has started a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations.



"In the last few years, under the capable leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we've been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh," the Indian premier said after the inauguration of the cross-border energy pipeline on Saturday.



Highlighting that the inauguration was taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding leader of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, Indian PM Modi said the joint project is a perfect example of his 'Sonar Bangla' vision," the Indian Prime Minister said.



