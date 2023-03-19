Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Friendship pipeline a new chapter in India-BD ties: Modi

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the inauguration of the friendship pipeline has started a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations.

"In the last few years, under the capable leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we've been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh," the Indian premier said after the inauguration of the cross-border energy pipeline on Saturday.

Highlighting that the inauguration was taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding leader of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, Indian PM Modi said the joint project is a perfect example of his 'Sonar Bangla' vision," the Indian Prime Minister said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patenga Container Terminal likely to go on operation in June
N'ganj warehouse blast leaves one dead, 9 wounded 
Pakistan court cancels arrest warrants for ex-PM Imran Khan
Mayor Taposh waives holding tax of FFs
UN chief appoints Maj Gen Fakhrul as force commander for MINURSO
Malaysia postpones taking foreign workers, saying quota filled 
Tigers post record victory riding on Hridoy's majestic debut
Benazir distances himself from Arav


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft