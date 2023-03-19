Video
Help ensure safe return of Rohingyas, Momen urges OIC

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has made a call to the OIC member states to share collective responsibility to ensure safe and dignified return of the most persecuted community- the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.

He made the call during an open-ended meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingyas, held on March 17 in Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on the margin of the 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, a Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Gambia.
Momen led the Bangladesh delegation to the 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Nouakchott, Mauritania from 16-17 March 2023.

The Gambian Foreign Minister updated the status of the case filed by the Gambia against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hold Myanmar accountable for the Human Rights Violation against the Rohingyas.

The status on the voluntary contribution by the member states and the summary of the fund requirements to continue the case were presented, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



