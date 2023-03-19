Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

All-pervasive corruption by AL destroys economy: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

All-pervasive corruption by AL destroys economy: Fakhrul

All-pervasive corruption by AL destroys economy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the country's resources have been depleted due to all-pervasive corruption by the current government as Awami League's main principle is to indulge in graft and siphoning off money abroad.

"There was a slogan in India---thieves are in every alley and lane and this leader (I don't want to mention anyone's name) is a thief. Now our slogan is vote-thief Awami League's principle is to indulge in corruption and money laundering," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the current ruling party is not only a vote thief but also a thief of Bangladesh's economy. "The entire country and the economy have got devastated because of Awami League's corruption. "A government of people in true sense must be established by removing the corrupt one."

He said they together with other parties and people of the country would force Awami League to quit and hold the next polls under a caretaker government by dissolving the parliament. "An elected parliament and a government of elected representatives will be formed through that election."

Fakhrul called upon party leaders and activists to get ready to intensify their ongoing movement. "The government which has been in power by force without elections by using the state machinery must be forced to quit by applying our all strengths."

Stating that their party's 17 leaders and activists lost their lives in the ongoing anti-government movement since August 22 last year, he said there is no alternative for BNP to making the struggle a success to honour the sacrifices of the slain party men.

BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The programme was also meant for registering the opposition parties' protest against the 'all-pervasive corruption by the Awami League government, rise in the prices of power, gas and essential items, and mounting pressure on the government to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition, essentially to drop the 'false' cases against her. Fakhrul said the root cause of all the serious problems Bangladesh has been facing is Awami League's corruption.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Help ensure safe return of Rohingyas, Momen urges OIC
All-pervasive corruption by AL destroys economy: Fakhrul
If BNP comes to power, country will be haven for communal forces: Quader
Strike at Sitakunda factories withdrawn
12 killed in road accidents
ECB watchdog sees no Europe contagion after US, Swiss bank rescues
Retd army sergeant abducted by KNF
India accusing BNP on baseless allegation, party leaders tell Indian envoy


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft