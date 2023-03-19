Video
Sunday, 19 March, 2023
Strike at Sitakunda factories withdrawn

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 18: The owners of the industrial units situated at Sitakunda have withdrawn their indefinite strike on Friday night with the assurance of Chattogram Deputy Commissioner.

The DC of Chattogram ABM Fakhruzzaman held a meeting with the industrialists at Circuit House at 10pm. In the meeting, the DC assured the industrialists to meet their demands. As a result, the industrialists have withdrawn their indefinite strike.

Earlier, the owners of the Oxygen plant had declared their strike protesting against the arrest of Parvez Uddin, a director of the deadly blast-torn Sheema Oxygen plant, after he was taken to court with a rope tied around his waist.

Parvez Uddin was arrested on March 14 over the fire incident in Sheema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda. The devastating fire on March 4 killed seven people and seriously injured 25 more.

On March 15, a photo of him being escorted to court with a rope around his waist went viral on social media, sparking a wave of condemnation. As a result, a police officer has been temporarily suspended for his involvement in the incident.


