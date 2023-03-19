Bangabandhu laid foundation of Smart Bangladesh: DU VC

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Friday said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation for building a Smart Bangladesh based on information technology and knowledge with inclusive, non-sectarian and humane values.



"In this regard, he undertook various groundbreaking schemes and initiatives in between 1972 and 1975," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.



He added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter have been implementing various programmes to make children, students and the new generation smart citizens by making incredible development in information technology, with the aim to fulfill Bangabandhu's dream.



The Vice-Chancellor said this in a discussion, organised by the university to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Children's Day.



Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the discussion, among others.



Highlighting the history of the brave and struggling life of Bangabandhu, Prof Samad that the purpose of his life was to free the Bengali nation from torture, oppression and tyranny and build a non-communal, secular, peaceful and developed Bangladesh.



Prof Maksud Kamal said, "To continue the development of the country, the new generation should be developed as smart citizens by facing all conspiracies."



As part of the observance of the day, the university authorities laid wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises at Dhanmondi in the morning.



Besides, a painting competition was held at TSC Cafeteria on the campus under the initiative of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the university.

