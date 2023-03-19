BGB seizes 3 gold bars in Chuadanga



Three gold bars weighing 70 bhories were seized by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-6 at village Choygharia under Darsana Police Station in Chuadanga district.



The gold bars were found in the oil tank of a motorcycle early Friday which was left abandoned by the smugglers.



It was stated in a press release signed by Chuadanga BGB-6 Battalion's Director Lt Col Sayeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman. It also stated that the BGB launched a drive at a road in village Choygharia acting on a tip-off. At that time, they intercepted a suspicious motorcycle. However, the motorcycle riders fled the scene leaving their motorbike behind. Later, three gold bars were found in the oil tank of the motorcycle.



Nayeb Subedar Mizanur Rahman filed a case with Darsana Police Station in this regard.



Later, the seized gold bars and motorcycle were deposited to Chuadanga Treasury Office, said Lt Col Sayeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman. The market value of the seized gold bars and motorcycle were Tk 68 lakh.





