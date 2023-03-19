Video
4 more dengue cases recorded

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Four more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

All the four new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Twenty-two dengue patients, including 15 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 800 dengue cases, 769 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     UNB


