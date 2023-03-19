4 more C-19 cases reported

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported four coronavirus positive cases.



"Bangladesh reported 0.24 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,675 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.



During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is three while zero Covid-19 death was reported.



The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,445 people and infected 20,37,963 so far.



The recovery count rose to 20,06,717 after another five patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement added.



From the beginning of the pandemic, 98.47 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.44 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed. BSS



