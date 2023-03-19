Video
Ctg zoo to get more inmates

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 17: The animals in the Chattogram zoo have been increasing recently with the sincere efforts of the authorities.

On Thursday night, a pair of African lion and eight wildebeest has been brought to Chattogram Zoo from South Africa. The animals will remain in 15 days quarantine.

These will remain at the zoo under the care of their supplier-Falcon Traders-till the end of the quarantine.

Starting with only the two South Africa-born parents, the zoo's tiger population has increased to 16 now.

Six years ago, the zoo bought a pair of tigers from South Africa for Tk 33 lakh. The tiger was named Raj and the tigress Pori.

After six years of successful breeding, the pair gave birth to 14 cubs, making the total number of tigers in the zoo 16 - which are now worth about Tk 6 crore.

Although Raj and Pori have orange fur with black stripes, five of their 14 offspring are white with black stripes.

Meanwhile, to make Chattogram Zoo more attractive and commercially successful, two male and four female llamas and kangaroos were brought to the zoo last October. Also, six macaws arrived at the beginning of the current month.

Chattogram Zoo, which was established on 28 February 1989 in Foy's Lake area of the port city, now has expanded to 10 acres.

The zoo houses and exhibits 620 animals of 65 species, including white tiger, lion, bear, crocodile, various kinds of deer and monkeys, chimpanzee, owl, porcupine, jackal, civet, zebra, peacock, ostrich, emu, pheasant, parrot, falcon, vulture, turkey, pigeons of various species, pythons and snakes.

An average of 3,000 visitors flocks to see the animals at the zoo every day. The zoo earns Tk 50 crore per year from ticket sales.


