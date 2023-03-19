Video
Sunday, 19 March, 2023
BNP’s threat to oust govt turns into joke: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 18: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturdaysaid the threat of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders to topple the government has become a joke to the people.

"BNP started hatching conspiracy to oust our government just one month after its formation in 2009. They made repeated attempts to topple the government but they couldn't do it, rather they have become isolated and have been defeated," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said these while replying to a query of journalists after inaugurating a road construction project in the city's Mousumi residential area on Saturday afternoon.

Hasan said as part of the party's conspiracy, the BNP played a role in the BDR mutiny from behind the scene.

BNP and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia had involvement with the conspiracy of BDR mutiny, he mentioned.

The minister said Khaleda Zia had left her cantonment house in the early morning on the day of the BDR mutiny and she talked with Tarique Rahman for many times. "We have those records," he said.

Hasan said the people of Bangladesh are the deciders whether the government will remain in power or not, whether it will discharge the duty of running the country or not.

Through the last general elections, the people of Bangladesh gave the responsibility to AL and its President Sheikh Hasina to run the country till the next election, he said.

"That is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running the country," he said.

Asked about Mirza Fakhrul's allegation that AL committed forgery and robbery in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections, the minister said all the shameful incidents which took place in the history of the Supreme Court were done by BNP.

In the past, they kicked the door of Chief Justice Office room and this time they snatched away ballot papers to thwart the election process.     BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft