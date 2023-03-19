

Roundtable held at USTC



USTC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam presided over the event and presented the concept paper.



This roundtable was held with the aim of building skilled manpower through field level hands-on education of students with theoretical knowledge through discussions with representatives of universities and industrial institutions.



Managing directors, CEOs, general managers from 18 industrial companies of the country were present in the meeting.



Representatives from industrial institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with USTC agreeing to play a special role in building skilled human resources for students.



The roundtable was moderated by Dr Shubhra Prakash Dutta, Director (Acting), IQAC and Afifa Rahman, Senior Lecturer, Department of English, USTC.



CHATTOGRAM, Mar 18: A roundtable titled 'Industry-Academia Collaboration', jointly organized by the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC), IQAC and National Prof Dr Nurul Islam 4th Industrial Revolution Centre, was held at the USTC Conference room on Saturday.USTC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam presided over the event and presented the concept paper.This roundtable was held with the aim of building skilled manpower through field level hands-on education of students with theoretical knowledge through discussions with representatives of universities and industrial institutions.Managing directors, CEOs, general managers from 18 industrial companies of the country were present in the meeting.Representatives from industrial institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with USTC agreeing to play a special role in building skilled human resources for students.The roundtable was moderated by Dr Shubhra Prakash Dutta, Director (Acting), IQAC and Afifa Rahman, Senior Lecturer, Department of English, USTC.