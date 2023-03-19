Video
Home Editorial

Eye health must be taken care of

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Dear Sir

The development of technology has made human life easier and saved time. But it is equally taking toll on our health. Constant attachment of various electronic products like computers, laptops, TVs, phones etc. during the day causes various harmful reactions in our body. Not only diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, but along with these diseases, vision loss has become one of the problems. With vision loss left untreated, many relapse into blindness.

So far 4.5 million people around the world have been blinded by this disease. According to the survey, the number of affected people is about 8 crore. It is estimated that by 2040 the number of affected people will exceed 12 crore. According to the latest statistics, 1.8 to 2.2 percent of the total population of Bangladesh are affected by this disease.

In addition, 2.8 percent of people over forty have this disease. Now the most frightening thing is that most of the people do not know about this disease and its cure and horror. It is almost difficult to catch this disease without testing.

And once it gets stuck in the eye, there is no cure. It is very important to have an eye examination, especially for those over the age of 40. Along with raising awareness, appropriate treatment should be taken. Seeking the administration's cooperation to increase public awareness and reduce high visits to eye clinics.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



