Two youths drown in Barguna, Bagerhat

Two young men drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Bagerhat, in two days.



BARGUNA: A young man drowned in a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Hossain, 23, son of Md Badruzzaman Kamal, hailed from Nischintapur area of Thakurgaon Municipality.



According to local sources, Hossain came to the Upazila Parishad mosque along with a group of Tabligh Jamaat. On Wednesday afternoon, he along with two other companions went down to the pond to take bath, but went missing there. Sensing the matter, his companions informed Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.



Later on, the fire service personnel rescued him from the pond and took to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.



The officer-in-charge of Taltali Police Station confirmed the incident.



MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A young man drowned in a canal in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in the Baroikhali Canal of the upazila at around 10am.



Deceased Zakir Hawlader, 25, was the son of Rustom Hawlader, a resident of Sannasi area of the upazila. He worked as a labourer in a sand carrying ship.



According to locals, Zakir got injuries in his head as their ship hit another ship when they attempted to anchor it. After being injured, he fell into the canal and went missing in the morning.



Morrelganj Fire Service and Civil Defence station official Prabeer Debnath said being informed, firefighters rushed there and recovered the body after three hours of frantic efforts.



Morrelganj Ward Councillor Md Nanna Sheikh confirmed the matter.