Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:13 PM
Housewife dies from snakebite at Sadullapur

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Mar 18: A housewife, who was injured after being bitten by a snake in Sadullapur Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at dawn on Thursday.

Deceased Sathi Begum, 30, was the wife of Azadul Islam, a resident of Hingar Para Village under Dhaperhat Union.
Locals and the deceased's family members said Sathi Begum was irrigating a maize field in the area on Tuesday noon.
At that time, a venomous snake bit her on a hand, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to local snake charmer. As her condition was deteriorating there, she was then taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed at dawn on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Dhaperhat Union Parishad Chairman Shafiqul Kabir Mintu confirmed the matter.


