3 women among four ‘commit suicide’

Four people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Barishal, Lalmonirhat and Barguna, in four days.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.



Deceased Riatun Nesa Ria, 18, was the wife of Al Amin, a resident of Sarkarpara area under Parbatipur Municipality.



It was learnt that Ria hanged herself at her father's home in Uttar Daulatpur area of the municipality at night.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A pregnant woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



Deceased Moyna Begum, 20, was the wife of Noyon Mia, a resident of Banna Village under Guthia Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Moyna was pregnant. Following this, she wanted to go to her parents' house. As Noyon did not want her to go there, Moyna hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the morning.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Chakhar Health Centre, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Wazirpur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.



LALMONIRHAT: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Saju Mia, 30, hailed from Rangpur City.



According to local sources, the youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near his in-law's house in Adarsha Village under Barakhata Union of the upazila early in the morning due to a family feud with his wife.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Hatibandha PS OC Shah Alam confirmed the incident.



BETAGI, BARGUNA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Betagi Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Laiju Begum, 32, wife of Swapan Mia, a resident of Uttar Mokamia area in the upazila.



According to police, the woman, mother of four children, took poison on Saturday afternoon due to a feud with her mother-in-law.



The family members rescued her and took to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor initially washed his stomach and shifted her to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment. She was, later, referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Barishal following the deterioration of her condition.



Later on, she died on Tuesday night on the way to Dhaka.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Betagi PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



