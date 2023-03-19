Woman, six shops burnt in Dinajpur, Pirojpur

Our Correspondents

A woman was burnt to death and at least six shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Pirojpur, on Saturday.



DINAJPUR: A woman was burnt to death after a fire broke out in her house in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 57, wife of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Dhadishail Village under Askarpur Union in the upazila.



Jahangir Alam, son of the deceased, said the fire broke out in their house at around 2am. As the home was tin-shed, the fire spread soon.



"My mother was a paralytic patient and for this, she could not come out of the room," Jahangir said.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.



PIROJPUR: Six shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Boiddapara area in the district town early Saturday.



The incident took place near CO office on the Police Lines road at Boiddapara at around 3am.



Local sources said the fire broke out at a shop at around 3am, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.



Later on, locals rushed in and controlled the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.



The fire might have originated from electric short circuit, said Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AJM Masuduzzman.



Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, visited the scene.



