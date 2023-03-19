16 people found dead in 12 districts

A total of 16 people including three minor children and two schoolboys have been found dead in separate incidents in 12 districts- Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Patuakhali, Tangail, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj, Gaibandha, Chattogram, Barguna, Kurigram and Kushtia, in recent times.



SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in four days.

Police recovered the body of a woman from the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rozina, 30, daughter of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Dakshin Kotbari area in Mirpur of Dhaka.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Gazariapara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its neck.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Mahbub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, police recovered the body of a young man from an abandoned place in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The man was found dead on a ground in the western side of Ganga Bazaar area under Sadipur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 28, son of Hatem Ali, a resident of Mograkul Village under Rupganj Upazila of the district.

Sonargaon PS OC Mahbub Alam said locals saw the body was lying down on the ground in the western side of Ganga Bazaar area under Sadipur Union at Sonargaon in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation and getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Ukhiya Upazila of the district in three days.

A Rohingya man, who was reportedly abducted by an armed group, was found dead at a refugee camp in the upazila at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubur Rahman, 34, son of Abu Shama, an inhabitant of Rohingya Camp No. 8.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said Mahbubur went to his father-in-law's house in Balukhali Camp No. 5 on Wednesday morning. An armed group reportedly picked him up from there.

Later on, locals found his body near the border area of the Camp No. 9 at dawn on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body had several stab wounds by sharp weapons, the official said, adding that, they suspected that Mahbubur might have been killed over establishing supremacy in the camp.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Nazmunnesa, 20, was the wife of Ferdous, a resident of Boro Inani Village under Jaliapalang Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said on Tuesday afternoon, the deceased's father-in-law saw the hanging body of the housewife in her room and rushed her to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.

"It was not suicide but a murder," claimed Abdul Kader, father of the deceased.

However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after investigation, the OC added.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a paddy field in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Uddin Khan, 70, a resident of Sadhua Village under Niguari Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Hafiz Uddin left his home on Wednesday afternoon. He had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body in a paddy field at night near a beel and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the field and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



PATUAKHALI: Two persons have been found dead in separate incidents in Kalapara and Mirzaganj upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a young man, who went missing three days back, from a canal in Kalapara Upazila on Wednesday.

Police also arrested two persons in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Dolan Gazi, 26, son of Forkan Gazi of Dhankhali Union. He was a worker of RPCL Coal-Fired Power Plant.

Kalapara PS OC Md Mostafizur Rahman said Dolan had been missing for the last three days. His family members filed a general diary with the PS on Tuesday in this regard.

Following this, multiple teams conducted drives in different areas and later, they recovered the body of Dolan Gazi from a canal on Wednesday.

Later on, the body was sent to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Mostafizur further said the body bore several injury marks.

However, investigation is going on and legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a labourer of a sand-laden cargo from the ship's engine room in Mirzaganj Upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Akan, 20, son of Tofazzal Hossain of Bhabanipur Village under Padrishibpur Union of Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal.

Police sources said a sand-laden cargo ship was halted its journey at Subidkhali Port in Mirzaganj Upazila on Monday night.

However, the labourers of the cargo ship saw the body of Shakil hanging from the ceiling of the engine room at around 11pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30pm and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mirzaganj PS OC Md Anwar Hossain said it was known during the primary investigation that Shakil had an affair with a girl. He might have committed suicide out of huff with his girlfriend.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed with Mirzaganj PS in this regard, the OC added.



TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a man in Basail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man on a roadside in Gazirbhanga area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Basil PS Inspector Md Hanif said the deceased's hands, legs and face were tied with a towel.

Besides, there were sharp weapon injuries on various parts of the body including the deceased's face.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the official added.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a schoolboy from a field in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mirajul Islam, 14, son of Aminul Islam, a resident of Ranirbandar Gorurhaat area under Nasratpur Union in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Palapara Dwimukhi Adarsha High School.

Aminul Islam, father of the deceased, said Mirajul went to Ranibandar Bazar for shopping at around 8 pm, but did not return home till 10 pm. At around 11 pm, the family members came to know that a throat-slit body was found in the field beside Alokdihi Union road.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid said locals saw the body at around 10:30 pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

A case was filed with the PS and taking of legal steps is underway in this regard, the OC added.



KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of two newborn babies wrapped in a bag from a road in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered from Panchabti area of Jafarabad Union of the upazila in the morning.

According to police sources, locals spotted the bodies wrapped in a bag on the riverside road near Nayabazar in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Karimganj PS Inspector Zainal Abedin confirmed the matter.

However, the law enforcers have started an investigation to find out the identities of the newborns, the inspector added.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from the bathroom of his residence in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Swadhin Mia, 15, son of Mashiur Rahman of Dakshin Manduar Village under Bongram Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sadullapur PS OC Pradip Kumar Roy said Swadhin's body was found hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of the bathroom of the house of his grandfather Goffar Mia at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of an UAE expatriate, who had been missing from March 1, from Pahanchanda Dhalibila Hasna Vita area under Lohagara Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mansur Ali, 27, son of Farid Ahmed, a resident of Paharchanda Fakir Haat area in the upazila.

It was known that Mansur suddenly came back to the country on February 28. He left his house at night on March 1 saying that he was going to visit a friend;s house in Amirabad, but he did not return.

After searching for him in many areas, Bulu Akter, sister of the deceased, filed a general diary with Lohagara PS on March 2.

Shariful Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Lohagara PS, said police started searching for him after receiving complaint.

The body was, later, found buried under the ground, the SI added.

Lohagara PS OC Atikur Rahman confirmed the incident.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from his residence in Taltali Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sakib, 22, son of Kalam Kazi, a resident of Gabtali area under Chhotobagi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the family members spotted the body of the youth hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Taltali PS OC Sakhawat Hossain Tapu confirmed the incident, adding that the actual behind the death of Sakib would be known after getting the autopsy report.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a minor child from Fulbari Upazila in the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, the nine-month-old son of Limon Islam of Pashchim Balatari Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Mousumi Begum said Abdur Rahman had been suffering from cold and fever for the last couple of days. His treatment was going on under the supervision of a village doctor.

However, the child was found dead in the house at around 9pm on Sunday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 3am on Monday and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this regard.

Fulbari PS SI Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of the child would be known after getting the autopsy report.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a young man from a cropland in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sohag, son of Monirul Islam, a resident of Ramkrishnapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Sohag went out of the house on Saturday noon to catch fish. As he did not return home till night, the family members started searching for him, could not find.

Later on, locals saw the body of Sohag lying on the Kharibona field at around 2 pm on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's father Monirul alleged that his son was killed by his rivals. He demanded justice over the killing.

Additional Superintend of Police (Daulatpur-Bheramara Circle) Asif Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



