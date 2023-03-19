Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 30

Video
Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LAHORE, Mar 18: Police in Pakistan stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas shelling after someone opened fire from the roof of the building, officials said.

Senior police officer Suhail Sukhera, who who led the operation in an upscale Lahore neighborhood, said police moved to remove a barricade erected by members of Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his defiant supporters. He said they blocked the lanes around Khan's residence with concrete blocks, felled trees, tents and a parked truck.

Khan was not in the home, having traveled to Islamabad to appear before a judge to face charges he sold state gifts while in office and hid his assets. The judge postponed that hearing until an unspecified future date.

Sukhera said baton-wielding Khan supporters attempted to resist police by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails and a man on the roof of Khan's residence opened fire, No one was hurt. Sukhera said police broke open the main door of Khan's residence and found masks, petrol-filled bottles, iron rods and batons used in attacks on police during the week. Sukhera said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to shelter those who have been involved in attacks on police that have injured dozens of officers.    �AP


