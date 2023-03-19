Putin visits Crimea following war crimes warrant

KYIV, Mar 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine.



Putin visited an art school and a children's center on Saturday, the day after the International Criminal Court' issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes.



The court specifically accused him Friday of bearing personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion of the neighboring country that started almost 13 months ago.



Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal.



Meanwhile, Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine following the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights.



The International Criminal Court said Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine, together with Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.



It is the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.



The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow - and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.



Its practical implications, however, could be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the court's jurisdiction or extradite its nationals.



U.K. military officials said Saturday that Russia is likely to widen conscription. In its latest intelligence update, the U.K. defense ministry said that deputies in the Russian Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, introduced a bill Monday to change the conscription age for men to 21-30, from the current 18-27.



The ministry said that, at the moment, many men aged 18-21 claim exemption from military service because they are in higher education. The change would mean that they would eventually still have to serve. It said the law will likely be passed and come into force in January 2024. AP



