Sheikh Jamal keep winning spree in DPL

Reigning champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club registered their second successive victory in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), with a massive 203-run win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-3 ground today.



Prime Bank Cricket Club and Legends of Rupganj also won their second straight game at the same day at different venues across the city.



Sheikh Jamal vs Agrani Bank

Saif Hasan's all-round show gave Shekih Jamal a comfortable victory in their second game.



Put into bat first, Sheikh Jamal compiled a hefty 317-5, thanks to a century of opener Saif Hasan. He hammered 108 off 112, clobbering six fours and seven sixes. His knock was complemented by Fazle Rabbi's 80 and Shykat Ali's 78.



Agrani Bank captain Abu Haider Rony claimed three wickets for 65 runs.



However his side was no match for Jamal as they were shot out for 114 in 31.4 overs with only three batters reaching double digit mark. Jahid Javed with 24 not out was their top-scorer. Saif returned figures of 3-18 to make the match of his own.



Legends of Rupganj vs City Club

National discard Sabbir Rahman found his form finally and led Legends of Rupganj past City Club by seven wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



City Club were bowled out for 248 after being asked to bat first with Abdullah Al Mamun making 51 runs. Naeem Islam Junior snapped 3-33 for Rupganj.



Sabbir then led the emphatic victory with 107 ball-110 not out. He struck 18 boundaries in the knock as Rupganj raced to the victory in 41.2 overs, making 252-3.



Prime Bank vs Brothers Union

Despite a brilliant century of Sabbir Hossain, Brothers union conceded a 58-run defeat to Prime Bank Cricket Club at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.



Being sent to bat first, Prime Bank put up 268-8, riding on 83 of opener Prantik Nowrose Nabil and Shahadat Dipu's 43.

Sabbir blasted 125 off 118 with nine fours and eight sixes but his side was dismissed for 210 in 40.1 overs.



Prime Bank's fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja wrecked havoc on Brothers batters, claiming 4-37. Another fast bowler Rubel Hossain took 3-34. BSS



