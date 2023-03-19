Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U17 Girls' Championship

Russian team in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Russian team in Dhaka

Russian team in Dhaka

The Russian under-17 girls had come to Dhaka on Saturday to play the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship to be played from 20 to 28 March in the capital.

The much-talked-about tournament will be played at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Although the tournament of SAFF is usually played by nations from the South Asian Football region, the Russian team is taking part here as an invited team. The European Football Association is the sponsor of the regional football authority SAFF and the sponsor requested to include Russia in the tournament. The SAFF is honouring that request.

Besides Bangladesh and Russia, Bhutan, Nepal, and India are taking part in the tournament. Bangladesh will meet Bhutan in the first match on 20 March and will engage with Russia in the second match on 22 March.

The five teams will play the tournament in round robin league and the top point achiever will be the champion of the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Williamson, Nicholls double tons put New Zealand on top in second Test
'Relaxing to watch' as Rahul, Jadeja give India win in 1st Australia ODI
Sheikh Jamal keep winning spree in DPL
Russian team in Dhaka
Bangladesh archery team lose to India
Shakib enters in rare elite club
Belgian tennis match-fixing trial is postponed
Ten Hag targets more cup success with Man Utd


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft