

Russian team in Dhaka



The much-talked-about tournament will be played at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



Although the tournament of SAFF is usually played by nations from the South Asian Football region, the Russian team is taking part here as an invited team. The European Football Association is the sponsor of the regional football authority SAFF and the sponsor requested to include Russia in the tournament. The SAFF is honouring that request.



Besides Bangladesh and Russia, Bhutan, Nepal, and India are taking part in the tournament. Bangladesh will meet Bhutan in the first match on 20 March and will engage with Russia in the second match on 22 March.



The five teams will play the tournament in round robin league and the top point achiever will be the champion of the event.



