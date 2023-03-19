Bangladesh archery team lose to India

Bangladesh archery team comprising Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Md. Sagor Islam and Ram Krishno Saha lost to their Indian rivals by 4-5 set in the recurve men's team event semifinal of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament now being held in Chinese Taipei.



Held on Saturday, the keenly contested first stage semifinal match ended by 4-4 set draw. Based on the result of the last arrow, Bangladesh lost to India. In the bronze medal match, Bangladesh lost to Australia by 2-6 sets. Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel also lost to his Indian rival Rahul Rahul by 4-6 set in the recurve men's singles semifinal.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh team featuring Rubel and Diya Siddique will face Kazakhstan in the gold-deciding recurve mixed team event final while Diya and Rubel will compete in the bronze-medal deciding recurve women's and man's singles event respectively scheduled to be held today.



The Bangladesh archery team are participating seven out of ten events in the tournament, under the patronization of City Group with the cooperation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation.



The events are recurve men's singles, recurve women's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve mixed team event, compound man's singles, compound woman's singles and compound mixed team event.



Bangladesh archery team- Anwarul Haque Swapan (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach), Mohammad Hasan (trainer), Hakim Ahmed Rubel (recurve man's archer), Sagar Islam (recurve man's archer), Ram Krishno Saha (recurve man's archer), Diya Siddique (recurve woman's archer), Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound man's archer) and Shamoly Roy (compound woman's archer). BSS



