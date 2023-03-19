Video
Shakib enters in rare elite club

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan crossed 7000 ODI runs' landmark on Saturday during the first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

He thereby, became the third human being on the earth to reach a rare double landmark of 7000 ODI runs and 300 wickets. He also became the second Bangladesh batter to stockpile 7000 ODI runs.

It was the 5th delivery of the 20th over of Bangladesh's batting innings. Shakib drove off a full ball delivered by Curtis Campher to the left of mid-off for one run. Upon reaching 24 in his innings, Shakib touched the feat of 7000 ODI runs. Thus, he became only the third cricketer after Sanath Jayasuriya (13430 runs, 323 wickets) and Shahid Afridi (8064 runs, 395 wickets) to reach 7000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs.

He became the first Bangladesh player to make 6000 runs and 300 wickets in the last series against England.

He is already Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

Coming in at number five after Bangladesh found themselves in a bit of bother at 81/3 against Ireland during the first ODI, Shakib went on to play a brisk knock of 93. It was the 53rd fifty for Shakib and third in a row. He hit fifties in the last two matches of the three-match series against England couple of weeks back.

By this attainment, Shakib becomes the second Bangladesh player to score 7000 ODI runs after Tamim Iqbal (8146). Tamim took 204 innings to reach 7000-run milestone, while Shakib had to play 216 innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim is breathing on the shoulder of Shakib, who needs 55 more runs to enter in 7k club as the third Bangladesh batter.


