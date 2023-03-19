Belgian tennis match-fixing trial is postponed







In total, 28 people were due to be in court in Oudenaarde in a case stemming from arrests in 2018.



Defence lawyers opened proceedings by arguing there was "a problem with the inventory of documents."



"It is a mess, the case is not in a state" to be judged, said one of the lawyers, quoted by the Belga agency.



The president of the court decided to suspend the trial to examine the issue. He will rule next Friday on whether the case can be tried or must be postponed, Eric Van Duyse, a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor's office, told AFP.