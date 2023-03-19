Video
ManU draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

PARIS, MAR 18: Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal's conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season's Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn on Friday against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years ago, could potentially take on Juventus -- and former midfielder Paul Pogba -- in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain.

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

"They have a very good record and we have to be aware of it," said United coach Erik ten Hag.

"It is going to be tough, they are very experienced in the Europa League and have won it so many times.

"I don't know the team in detail but for me the most important is football and I don't look forward to Sevilla."    AFP


