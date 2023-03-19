

UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park



Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain welcomed the delegation and guided them to various sections of the park.



They were very impressed by Beximco's focus on People first, Planet second and Profit last. They loved the campus with sports facilities, zoo and a beautiful environment, says a Beximco press release.



The delegation took interest in Beximco's vision, strategy, views on the global situation, application of technology in manufacturing and sustainability and collaboration opportunities between Bangladesh and UK.



The visitors included Tom Hunt MP, Paul Bristow MP, Jane Hunt MP, Anthony Higginbotham MP, Paulette Hamilton MP, Zillur Hussain MBE- Chair of ZI Foundation, Dr Ivelina Banyalieva- Vice Chair of SMR, Alexander Turner- Councilor, Rodney Flowers, Director of Clear Insurance & Management and Zoe Ley, Founder & CEO OF LPG.

