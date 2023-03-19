Video
Business

Emirates ramps up operations worldwide

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023
Business Desk

Emirates has boosted operations by 31% (total ASKMs) since the start of its financial year starting April 1,2022  and has further plans to ramp up seat capacity in its latest published northern summer schedule starting 26 March 2023, says a press release. In the past months, the airline has planned and executed the rapid growth of its network operations - reintroducing services to 5 cities; launching flights to 1 new destination, adding 251 weekly flights onto existing routes; and continuing the roll-out of service enhancements in the air and on the ground.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said: "Emirates continues to expand its global network and deploy its capacity to meet travel demand across the world. "

In the coming months, established routes to Europe, Australia and Africa will be served with more Emirates flights, while in East Asia more cities are seeing route restarts.

Emirates continues to scale up its A380 operations with the reintroduction of the double-decker across its network in the coming months: Glasgow, Casablanca, Beijing, Shanghai, Nice, Birmingham, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei
Flight number will be enhanced to European destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bologna, Budapest, Budapest, London and Venice; African destinations: Cairo, Dar es Salam and Entebbe; In Australia and New Zealand: Brisbane, Christchurch, Melbourne and Sydney; and in East Asia: Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.

Emirates now operates 21 flights a week to Dhaka by wide body Boeing 777 aircraft and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 140 cities worldwide.


