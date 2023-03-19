Video
US' Vinton Steel delegation GPH Ispat plant

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 18: A delegation of American steel sector Vinton Steel LLC' visited GPH Ispat plant at Sitakunda on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Vinton Steel Japan General Manager Tatsuya Fukuyama and Vinton Steel USA General Manager Eduardo Gonzalez.

Tatsuya Fukuyama, General Manager of Vinton Steel Japan said 'GPH Ispat quantum electric arc furnace technology-rich plant is a reference plant.

"We have come to experience how they are making world-class steel products under the supervision of Primetals, the technology subsidiary of the plant with the latest technology."

GPH Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul and Executive Director (Finance and Business Development) Kamrul Islam FCA, Primetals Technologies Austria Vice President (Global Business Unit) Josef Gahleitner and Primatals Austria Long Rolling PTUS Mark Shore, GPH Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Chief Operating Officer T Mohan Babu, and Head of Plant Srinivasa Maduluri Rao were also present at the time.

Mohammad Almas Shimul said: "�we feel fortunate that the world-famous Vinton Steel delegation visited our plant. The Vinton delegation informed about the overall aspects of our integrated plant including scrap procurement, oxygen plant and safe environment. They are very impressed."


