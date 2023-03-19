NBR field office for 15pc VAT on metro rail tickets

A field office of the value-added tax (VAT) wing of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought an instruction from the NBR over charging 15 per cent VAT on the ticket price of metro rail passengers under the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012.

They drew the NBR attention after receiving a letter in this connection from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) which operates the metro rail.



The DMTCL in the letter said, 'The metro rail service is for all and there is no discrimination in its passengers' services. So, VAT is not applicable to the services.'



Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (South) in a letter to the VAT policy member of the NBR sought an instruction over charging 15 per cent VAT on the price of metro rail passenger tickets.



The letter signed by Commissionerate commissioner Showkat Ali Saadi said that they had asked the DMTCL to charge 15 per cent VAT on passenger ticket prices on January 22 as the metro rail service is air-conditioned.



As per the existing VAT policy, railway tickets for air-conditioned compartments are subjected to 15 per cent VAT.

According to the DMTCL letter, the MRT Line-6 is the first metro train of the country which will gradually extend its passenger service and there is no passengers' classification and the price of tickets is the same for all for the same destination.



The government also offers facilities for some passenger groups like the service is free for wounded freedom fighters and persons under three feet in height, 15 per cent discount on tickets for physically challenged persons and 10 per cent discount on the use of MRT rapid passes, the letter said.



The government set the ticket prices giving priorities on the income of general passengers, it said. The government set the minimum fare at Tk 20 and the per kilometre fare at Tk 5 for the metro rail services in the country.



The fare for the Uttara-Agargaon distance is Tk 60 and the fare has been set at Tk 100 for the entire route of the first ever Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 from Uttara to Motijheel.



The DMTCL also requested the finance ministry to allocate Tk 1,000 crore for metro rail maintenance purposes, the letter said. However, the MRT network service will save Tk 40,000 crore annually, which ultimately contributes to the gross domestic product growth, it said.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first metro rail service on December 28, 2022. The next day, the service was opened for public use on a limited scale from Uttara North to Agargaon.

The government opened metro rail's Pallabi, Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations on January 25, February 18 and March 1 respectively.



On March 15, the DMTCL opened Mirpur-11 and Kazipara stations. The government has decided to run metro rail every day from early morning to midnight from July. Currently, the trains are operating from 8:30am to 5:00pm.



