India to launch Agartala-Kolkata rail route thru BD this year







The assurance came when the latter met the former in New Delhi and discussed a host of issues, including the expedition of Agartala-Akhaura railway link, The Indian Express reported on Friday.



Bhoumik also discussed adding a stop at Pecharthal station in North Tripura - a small but crucial station in the northern part of the state, construction of footbridges near Jogendranagar area, Mekhlipara tea garden at Khayerpur and several other areas in the outskirts of Agartala to facilitate ease in the transportation of tea, goods and passenger transport, the newspaper wrote in a Agartala datelined story on the same day on Friday



The 15-kilometer-long Agartala-Akhaura railway would link Bangladesh's Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur along the Indo-Bangla border. With the project's completion, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka would be reduced from 31 hours to 10 hours.



Akhaura served as a railway link for Agartala during the British era. The proposal for the Agartala-Akhaura railway project first came in 2010. Three years later, both India and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) for the railway project.



The project was due for completion in 2020 but was delayed because of land acquisition issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, reports The Indian Express.



