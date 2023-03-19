Video
32 banks to get refinancing from BB's Tk 5,000cr green fund

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) inked "Participation Agreements" with 32 commercial banks for Taka 5,000 crore Green Transformation Fund (GTF) with the aim of getting refinancing facility under this fund.

The central bank has introduced the refinance fund for acceleration of green practice and sustainable growth in export oriented and manufacturing industries, said a press release.

Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank has organized the participation agreement signing ceremony at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present as the chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali and other officials of the concerned department were present on the event.

On behalf of Bangladesh Bank, Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department and respective Managing Directors or Chief Executives signed the agreement on behalf of their organization.

In addition, Governor, Deputy Governor, Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited on behalf of state owned commercial banks and Managing Director of Eastern Bank Limited on behalf of the private banks delivered speech in the occasion.


