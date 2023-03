Dental Studio opens at Khulshi in Chattogram city



Professor Dr Akram Parvez Chowdhury, Head of Chittagong Medical College Dental Unit and President of Bangladesh Dental Society Chattogram District, inaugurated this specialized dental clinic in the city.



Sholakbahar Ward Councilor Morshed Alam, Motwalli of Shah Amanat Mazar Sharif Shahzada Mohammad Enayet Ullah Khan were present as special guests on the occasion.



Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital Head Cardiology Professor Dr Tarek Iqbal, Chittagong Medical College Oral Surgery Assistant Professor Dr Azam Khan, Anesthesia Department Assistant Professor Dr Nurul Azim, former Director Dr Abdul Karim, Chittagong International Dental College Professor Dr Shahikul Jabbar, Assistant Professor Dr Riyad Mahmud, Bangladesh Dental Society Chittagong District Vice President Dr Sheikh Muhammad Zaheed, Boalkhali west Gomdandi Union High School Principal Muhammad Kamal Uddin, Sanmar Ocean City General Manager Muhammad Jasim Uddin, C&F Workers Association President Kazi Muhammad Khairul Bashar Milton, Advocate Fazlul Karim and Dr Sarwar Kamal were also present among others.



