Tasmia Cosmetics holds distributors confce

The conference was held at a convention center in Gulsan through various programs throughout the day. Managing Director Tawhid Ahmed Tapan, GM Md. Obaidur Rahman Mollah and senior officials of the organization and well-wishers were present at this time.



At the conference, more than three hundred distributors from all over the country discussed the sales of Ud-ul-Fitr and took their suggestions. Tasmia Managing Director Tawhid Ahmed said, Tasmia Cosmetics is your company. So I always want to be with you in the development and progress of this company. All your contributions in running the company will be duly appreciated.



"Tasmia Cosmetics" manufactures high-quality products of international standards, which are well received by consumers.



Notable products include Smart Synthetic Color Paste Mehndi, Smart Synthetic Color Paste No Mehndi, Smart Power Dis Washing Bar, Rory Detergent, Kitchen Liquid etc. Tasmia Cosmetics products are available in various shopping centers and megashops and stores across the country.



