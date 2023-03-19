Video
Huawei brings new digital power inverters to Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Leading global ICT solution and equipment provider, Huawei, has recently introduced four new inverters at a conference for industry stakeholders, Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners.

The conference namely Huawei Partner Ecological Conference 2023 at Dhaka has highlighted the efficacy of Digital Power and the attendees have discussed the prospects of renewable energy solutions in Bangladesh, says a press release.
 
Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director, Digital Power, Huawei South Asia presented the different inverters for Bangladesh market at the event. For the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) market, he has introduced SUN2000-100-KTL-M2, SUN2000-115-KTL-M2 and SUN2000-50-KTL-M3 model inverter. And for the utility sector he put SUN2000-330KTL-H1 inverter in place.

Liang Weixing (Jack) said at the event, "I believe Bangladesh will be greatly benefited with these solutions. Besides, enabling Bangladesh to embrace renewable energy could not be possible without our partners. We are hopeful that we will grow together with the country."

All the inverters for C&I are equipped with a feature namely Smart String-Level Disconnector (SSLD) to detect reverse current flow, short circuit.  These inverters have PID (Potential Induced Degradation) recovery feature that can improve a solar PV system output by 5% as well.  Besides, only Huawei inverters has TUV certified Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) safety function that resists fire hazards by detecting arc sparks within 200 meters in 0.5 seconds.

SUN2000-330KTL-H1 is the first inverter that is enriched with smart fan dust removal, Smart Connector-Level Detection (SCLD) function. Therefore, with this solution unstable connection problem of connectors is eliminated. It adopts the SSLD technology to implement high-precision and fast disconnection for DC-side faults in Utility scale projects. The inverter does not need to be shut down for daily operation and management throughout the lifetime therefore it can reduce OPEX by reducing (Levelized Cost of Energy) LCOE by 6%.


