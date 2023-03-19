Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

First 100pc recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Re/DRESS, designed and made in Bangladesh, is available at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, YELLOW and soon at the TAAGA shop-in-shop inside Aarong Tejgaon multi-brand outlet.

Re/DRESS is a unisex collection made from soft, breathable woven and knit textile produced in Bangladesh from plastic bottles and cotton waste, says a press release.

Re/DRESS is a social enterprise-all profits promote responsible fashion. The brand has been designed to promote Bangladesh as one of the largest cotton recycling hubs in the world.

Re/DRESS works with local recycling and garment factories willing to push the limits of cotton recycling to produce proof-of-concept textiles. Textiles must be made from as close to 100% recycled fibre as possible (some textiles may have 5% or less non-recycled fibre) and at least 40% recycled cotton.  This is blended with recycled polyester, some of which comes from recycled PET bottles.

Simple lines, neutral colours and a comfortable fit ensure these clothes won't go out of style, can be dressed up or worn casually, and are perfect for a Dhaka summer.

The designers borrowed from the South Asian silhouette, and came up with a minimal, very contemporary collection for all ages.
"Catastrophic climate change means we must support recycling; I also like Re/DRESS because it's for all ages and genders," says Ridy Sheikh, artist/choreographer/content creator and a supporter of Re/DRESS.

"I am concerned about where my clothes come from and want to make responsible choices," says Jahidul Islam, a textile technology student who leads the Re/DRESS volunteer team.

The collection, available in London since 2022 and through Dhaka pop-up events, will now be sold at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, House 40 (first floor), Road 12, Block E, Banani, YELLOW Gulshan flagship store on Gulshan Avenue and and soon at the TAAGA shop-in-shop inside Aarong Tejgaon multi-brand outlet. Each outlet has unique pieces: at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, the collection has been indigo dyed, at YELLOW, the original collection is featured and at Aarong, it's a TAAGA x Re/DRESS collaboration.

Besides the clothing collection, the volunteer team at Re/DRESS, which includes supporters and fashion/technology students, promotes recycling through talks, demonstrations and booths at trade shows, pop-up fairs and in schools.  In collaboration with Reverse Resources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
ADB President visits BD-Korea Technical Training Centre
Emirates ramps up operations worldwide
US' Vinton Steel delegation GPH Ispat plant
NBR field office for 15pc VAT on metro rail tickets
India to launch Agartala-Kolkata rail route thru BD this year
32 banks to get refinancing from BB's Tk 5,000cr green fund
Dental Studio opens at Khulshi in Chattogram city


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft