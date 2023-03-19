First 100pc recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

Re/DRESS, designed and made in Bangladesh, is available at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, YELLOW and soon at the TAAGA shop-in-shop inside Aarong Tejgaon multi-brand outlet.



Re/DRESS is a unisex collection made from soft, breathable woven and knit textile produced in Bangladesh from plastic bottles and cotton waste, says a press release.



Re/DRESS is a social enterprise-all profits promote responsible fashion. The brand has been designed to promote Bangladesh as one of the largest cotton recycling hubs in the world.



Re/DRESS works with local recycling and garment factories willing to push the limits of cotton recycling to produce proof-of-concept textiles. Textiles must be made from as close to 100% recycled fibre as possible (some textiles may have 5% or less non-recycled fibre) and at least 40% recycled cotton. This is blended with recycled polyester, some of which comes from recycled PET bottles.



Simple lines, neutral colours and a comfortable fit ensure these clothes won't go out of style, can be dressed up or worn casually, and are perfect for a Dhaka summer.



The designers borrowed from the South Asian silhouette, and came up with a minimal, very contemporary collection for all ages.

"Catastrophic climate change means we must support recycling; I also like Re/DRESS because it's for all ages and genders," says Ridy Sheikh, artist/choreographer/content creator and a supporter of Re/DRESS.



"I am concerned about where my clothes come from and want to make responsible choices," says Jahidul Islam, a textile technology student who leads the Re/DRESS volunteer team.



The collection, available in London since 2022 and through Dhaka pop-up events, will now be sold at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, House 40 (first floor), Road 12, Block E, Banani, YELLOW Gulshan flagship store on Gulshan Avenue and and soon at the TAAGA shop-in-shop inside Aarong Tejgaon multi-brand outlet. Each outlet has unique pieces: at FRIENDSHIP COLOURS OF THE CHARS, the collection has been indigo dyed, at YELLOW, the original collection is featured and at Aarong, it's a TAAGA x Re/DRESS collaboration.



Besides the clothing collection, the volunteer team at Re/DRESS, which includes supporters and fashion/technology students, promotes recycling through talks, demonstrations and booths at trade shows, pop-up fairs and in schools. In collaboration with Reverse Resources.



