

Workshop on draft sustainable public procurement policy held



The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning, arranged the workshop under the Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement (DIMAPP) project supported by the World Bank, says a press release.



The workshop was conducted with a view to finalizing the draft policy by taking opinions of representatives from various ministries, divisions and selected public sector organizations (SPSOs) having major stake in the value and volume of public procurement in the country.



Upon finalization, the SPP principles will gradually be addressed in public procurement framework. The SPP principles are expected to be piloted in paper and paper products, office supplies, computer and other electronic equipment and supplies, office and other furniture or related wooden appliances, vehicles and transportation equipment and official paper-made publications.



Planning State Minister Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, was present in the workshop as the chief guest. Secretary, IMED Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin, presided over it. He also delivered the Address of Welcome.



Director General of CPTU, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, gave a detailed presentation on the contents of draft SPP Policy. Lead Procurement Specialist, Ahsan Ali, World Bank Dhaka office and Task Team Leader of DIMAPP Project and Senior Procurement Specialist ANM Mustafizur Rahman spoke about WB involvement and necessity of the policy. Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to adopt the SPP Policy.



The objective of the draft policy is to incorporate economic, social and environmental issues and some more important aspects like life-cycle cost of goods and services in the process of public procurement. Officials present in the workshop gave their opinions on the draft policy. The CPTU will now finalize the policy by considering observations made in the workshop.



Earlier, the CPTU drafted the policy under DIMAPP Project and posted it on CPTU website for public opinions. Based on those feedbacks, the CPTU revised it and again posted on the CPTU website.



The CPTU of IMED has been working on sustainable public procurement issues which are mentioned in 12.7 target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Under the SDG, a sustainable public procurement system has to be established in the country by 2030.



A workshop on the draft of Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP) Policy was held at the NEC Conference Room, Planning Commission Campus, She-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka recently.The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning, arranged the workshop under the Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement (DIMAPP) project supported by the World Bank, says a press release.The workshop was conducted with a view to finalizing the draft policy by taking opinions of representatives from various ministries, divisions and selected public sector organizations (SPSOs) having major stake in the value and volume of public procurement in the country.Upon finalization, the SPP principles will gradually be addressed in public procurement framework. The SPP principles are expected to be piloted in paper and paper products, office supplies, computer and other electronic equipment and supplies, office and other furniture or related wooden appliances, vehicles and transportation equipment and official paper-made publications.Planning State Minister Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, was present in the workshop as the chief guest. Secretary, IMED Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin, presided over it. He also delivered the Address of Welcome.Director General of CPTU, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, gave a detailed presentation on the contents of draft SPP Policy. Lead Procurement Specialist, Ahsan Ali, World Bank Dhaka office and Task Team Leader of DIMAPP Project and Senior Procurement Specialist ANM Mustafizur Rahman spoke about WB involvement and necessity of the policy. Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to adopt the SPP Policy.The objective of the draft policy is to incorporate economic, social and environmental issues and some more important aspects like life-cycle cost of goods and services in the process of public procurement. Officials present in the workshop gave their opinions on the draft policy. The CPTU will now finalize the policy by considering observations made in the workshop.Earlier, the CPTU drafted the policy under DIMAPP Project and posted it on CPTU website for public opinions. Based on those feedbacks, the CPTU revised it and again posted on the CPTU website.The CPTU of IMED has been working on sustainable public procurement issues which are mentioned in 12.7 target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Under the SDG, a sustainable public procurement system has to be established in the country by 2030.