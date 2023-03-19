German brand Lidl interested to buy garments from BD

Stefan Erhart, chief financial officer of Lidl and Kaufland Asia, has shown interest in increasing business with Bangladesh.

He also expressed interest in sourcing diversified products, including tents, ceramics and bicycles from here.



Stefan Erhart, chief financial officer of Lidl and Kaufland Asia, paid a courtesy call to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, in Dhaka recently.



Bastian Grafe, senior director of Lidl Bangladesh, was also present.



The two sides also discussed the current business landscape in the readymade garments (RMG) industry of Bangladesh, its prospects, challenges and how it is working to address the issues.



They also talked about future areas of collaboration, including strengthening the partnership of Lidl with their suppliers and expanding the business base in Bangladesh.



The BGMEA president urged the German brand Lidl to increase sourcing garments from Bangladesh. He also called on Lidl to extend cooperation with their suppliers to develop their capacity in manufacturing more diversified products and adopting sustainable production practices.



Faruque requested Lidl to collaborate with the Center of Innovation Efficiency and OSH to strengthen its capacity.



He called on the German brand to collaborate with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to develop the skills of the students in fashion design and relevant subjects.



Faruque informed Erhart about the recent developments of Bangladesh's RMG industry that helped to "fortify its position as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing hub in the global market." UNB



