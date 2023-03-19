

BIAC holds trainings on mediation and its application



In line with this practice, BIAC organised a two day-long Training Course on "Mediation Process and Its Application". The Training Sessions, held at the BIAC office in Dhaka on March 14 and March 15 last, were attended by a total of 14 participants representing Law firms, Banks, Financial Institutions and Corporate houses, says a press release.



The Training Course covered such areas as ADR in Bangladesh Laws, various ADR mechanisms, Process of Mediation, Mediation skills and practices, BIAC Dispute Settlement Clauses, Mediation under the Code of Civil Procedure and Artha Rin Adalat Ain and Participants were engaged in role play exercises to develop skills as a mediator in real life.



Faran Md. Araf, Barrister-at-Law, Advocate, accredited Civil-Commercial Mediator and Associate Arbitrator of ADR-ODR International, and Anamica Hoque, Barrister-at-Law, Law Officer and Company Secretary, Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) were the Resource Persons for the training sessions.



Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC distributed Certificates to the Participants. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan and Sal Sabil Chowdhury, Assistant Counsels were also present in the closing ceremony.



Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held various trainings throughout the year to promote and enhance the practice of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Bangladesh.In line with this practice, BIAC organised a two day-long Training Course on "Mediation Process and Its Application". The Training Sessions, held at the BIAC office in Dhaka on March 14 and March 15 last, were attended by a total of 14 participants representing Law firms, Banks, Financial Institutions and Corporate houses, says a press release.The Training Course covered such areas as ADR in Bangladesh Laws, various ADR mechanisms, Process of Mediation, Mediation skills and practices, BIAC Dispute Settlement Clauses, Mediation under the Code of Civil Procedure and Artha Rin Adalat Ain and Participants were engaged in role play exercises to develop skills as a mediator in real life.Faran Md. Araf, Barrister-at-Law, Advocate, accredited Civil-Commercial Mediator and Associate Arbitrator of ADR-ODR International, and Anamica Hoque, Barrister-at-Law, Law Officer and Company Secretary, Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) were the Resource Persons for the training sessions.Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC distributed Certificates to the Participants. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan and Sal Sabil Chowdhury, Assistant Counsels were also present in the closing ceremony.