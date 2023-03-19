Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIAC holds trainings on mediation and its application

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

BIAC holds trainings on mediation and its application

BIAC holds trainings on mediation and its application

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held various trainings throughout the year to promote and enhance the practice of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Bangladesh.

In line with this practice, BIAC organised a two day-long Training Course on "Mediation Process and Its Application". The Training Sessions, held at the BIAC office in Dhaka on March 14 and March 15 last,  were attended by a total of 14 participants representing Law firms, Banks, Financial Institutions and Corporate houses, says a press release.

The Training Course covered such areas as ADR in Bangladesh Laws, various ADR mechanisms, Process of Mediation, Mediation skills and practices, BIAC Dispute Settlement Clauses, Mediation under the Code of Civil Procedure and Artha Rin Adalat Ain and Participants were engaged in role play exercises to develop skills as a mediator in real life.

Faran Md. Araf, Barrister-at-Law, Advocate, accredited Civil-Commercial Mediator and Associate Arbitrator of ADR-ODR International, and Anamica Hoque, Barrister-at-Law, Law Officer and Company Secretary, Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) were the Resource Persons for the training sessions.

Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC distributed Certificates to the Participants. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan and Sal Sabil Chowdhury, Assistant Counsels were also present in the closing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
ADB President visits BD-Korea Technical Training Centre
Emirates ramps up operations worldwide
US' Vinton Steel delegation GPH Ispat plant
NBR field office for 15pc VAT on metro rail tickets
India to launch Agartala-Kolkata rail route thru BD this year
32 banks to get refinancing from BB's Tk 5,000cr green fund
Dental Studio opens at Khulshi in Chattogram city


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft