

WaterAid, BGMEA to team up to improve workers' health



They showed interest in working together to raise awareness among workers about clean water, sanitation and hygiene to improve health and safeguard against infectious diseases.



The WaterAid delegation included Ruairidh McCarthy, senior strategic partnerships manager, Azman Ahmed Chowdhury, head of business development and fundraising of WaterAid Bangladesh, and Solveig Berntsen, strategic partnerships manager of WaterAid Sweden.



Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen hosted the meeting at her residence in the capital on Wednesday.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said workers' health and welfare are a priority area of the readymade (RMG) industry.



Stressing the need for clean water and sanitation, he said it would immensely benefit the workers of garment factories, their families and communities if they could be made aware of how to maintain hygiene and keep themselves safe from diseases. �UNB



