British Council names IELTS BD prize winners

Winners of the British Council's IELTS Prize for 2022-23 have been announced. The annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with £3,000 towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities around the world, helping young ambitious people turn their academic dreams into reality.



This year's competition was open to IELTS test-takers from six countries - Bangladesh, Colombia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, says a press erelease.



From Bangladesh a total of 7 winners were selected through a competitive application process to receive the cash prize to support their studies. This year's winners and recipients of funded study are: Soabiba Soad, Itmam Mirza, Kazi Rakib Hasan, Sajid I Awal, Joysree Chowdhury, Zakia Nishat, and Ahmed Al Mahbub Talukder.



Tom Miscioscia, Country Director for British Council Bangladesh, said: "Congratulations to this year's recipients of the IELTS Prize from Bangladesh. As well as facilitating students' academic pursuits in world-class educational institutions, the IELTS Prize grants them the freedom to travel to new countries, immerse themselves in new cultures, and become part of a global IELTS community."?



Applicants from Bangladesh who wish to find out more information about the prize, the application process, and review frequently asked questions should visit https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize.



