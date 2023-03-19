Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL launches co-branded card marking FBCCI's 50 years

Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Visa announced the launch of a co-branded credit card   during the FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 and Gala Night held at the  Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka recently, says a press release.

The exclusive card which marks 50 years of FBCCI will provide financial solutions to its employees and members of the apex business body along with a safer and more convenient payment options.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, Minister of Industries, Salman F.  Rahman MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister, Tipu Munshi MP, Minister of Commerce, Md. Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI, Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, of Eastern Bank Limited, were present among others on the occasion.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, Eastern Bank Limited, said, "In Bangladesh's remarkable development journey FBCCI is a major catalyst. As FBCCI is celebrating its 50 years of championing the cause of private sector in Bangladesh, we at EBL wanted to be part of this historic moment by launching the EBL-FBCCI Co-branded Visa Credit Card."

The first-of-its-kind credit card comes with unique benefits such as access to the EBL Sky Lounge at the Hazra Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. The Platinum cardholders don't need to pay any  issuance fee and will have  the opportunity to request for  Priority Pass Card free of cost, which offers free access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.  

Besides, there will be provision for two complimentary supplementary cards against each credit card. Cardholders will enjoy attractive discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping and dining merchants along with time to time buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Bangladesh. For emergency and timely support there will be24x7 call center and dedicated relationship manager.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park
ADB President visits BD-Korea Technical Training Centre
Emirates ramps up operations worldwide
US' Vinton Steel delegation GPH Ispat plant
NBR field office for 15pc VAT on metro rail tickets
India to launch Agartala-Kolkata rail route thru BD this year
32 banks to get refinancing from BB's Tk 5,000cr green fund
Dental Studio opens at Khulshi in Chattogram city


Latest News
40 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Six new Covid-19 cases recorded
India can use ports in Ctg, Sylhet for better connectivity: PM
Microbus crashes into oil tanker train in Moulvibazar, 2 injured
AL creates reign of fear and terror in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Hajj airfare won’t be reduced, says Biman CEO
19 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Drug peddler held with 725 grams of heroin in Rajshahi
Govt to set up hospitals for mother and child in all districts, says Health minister
JICA provides laptops to Bangladesh Food Safety Authority
Most Read News
One killed, 9 injured in N’ganj building fire
Actor Mahi sent to jail in DSA case
Actress Mahi walks out of jail on bail after 8 hours
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
Strike at Chattogram oxygen plants withdrawn
Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested from Dhaka airport
Don't know anyone named Arav: Ex-IGP Benazir
Padma Bridge expressway accident kills 16
Round table meeting on ‘Industry-Academia Collaboration’ held at USTC
Delegation of Vinton Steel LLC visits GPH Ispat plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft