EBL launches co-branded card marking FBCCI's 50 years

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Visa announced the launch of a co-branded credit card during the FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023 and Gala Night held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka recently, says a press release.



The exclusive card which marks 50 years of FBCCI will provide financial solutions to its employees and members of the apex business body along with a safer and more convenient payment options.



Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, Minister of Industries, Salman F. Rahman MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister, Tipu Munshi MP, Minister of Commerce, Md. Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI, Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, of Eastern Bank Limited, were present among others on the occasion.



Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, Eastern Bank Limited, said, "In Bangladesh's remarkable development journey FBCCI is a major catalyst. As FBCCI is celebrating its 50 years of championing the cause of private sector in Bangladesh, we at EBL wanted to be part of this historic moment by launching the EBL-FBCCI Co-branded Visa Credit Card."



The first-of-its-kind credit card comes with unique benefits such as access to the EBL Sky Lounge at the Hazra Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. The Platinum cardholders don't need to pay any issuance fee and will have the opportunity to request for Priority Pass Card free of cost, which offers free access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.



Besides, there will be provision for two complimentary supplementary cards against each credit card. Cardholders will enjoy attractive discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping and dining merchants along with time to time buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Bangladesh. For emergency and timely support there will be24x7 call center and dedicated relationship manager.



