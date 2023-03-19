StanChart explores using innovation, technology to embrace equity

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently arranged an exciting and open panel that explored the importance of leveraging technology and innovation to embrace equity, ensure accessibility, and promote fairness across various dimensions of work and life.



Zeeshan Zakaria, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Shikho; Tawhida Shiropa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Moner Bondhu; and Reyasat Chowdhury, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shuttle brought forth a number of key insights and talking points during the panel, said a press release on Wednesday.



As part of the discussion, all three panelists took the time to reflect on and speak about their careers and experiences. They also provided the audience with ideas, insights, and tools to inspire future discussions and decisions.



The event is part of the Bank's continued International Women's Day (IWD) 2023 celebrations and emphasises Standard Chartered's commitment to lifting participation across marginalized communities.



The Bank has also organised employee volunteering opportunities and avenues to promote digital learning in honour of International Women's Day. One of these initiatives includes mentorship opportunities for girls from the Goal programme - an initiative powered by Future makers by Standard Chartered and supported by the Population Services and Training Center (PSTC) that targets 8,300 underprivileged girls. The Goal programme combines sports with life-skills training to provide young women with the knowledge and skills needed to be become economic leaders in their families and communities. BSS



