11 Bangladeshi auto mechanics get job in Japan

Sunday, 19 March, 2023, 8:08 PM
Published : Sunday, 19 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Eleven auto mechanic students who graduated from Japan Automechanic School (JAS) in Dhaka, are all set to leave for Japan to start their professional career.

These students received two years of simultaneous training in automechanics and Japanese language by the school established by Japan Automechanic Ltd (JAL) - a Social Business joint venture created by SK Dream of Japan and Grameen Shikkha, an organization founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, said a press release.

The graduation ceremony of the students was held at the Telecom Bhaban on March 14 in Dhaka's Mirpur.

The ceremony was attended by Professor Yunus, chairman of JAL Tsuneaki Hirao, MD of Japan Automechanic Ltd, among others, said the release. At the ceremony, the students spoke in Japanese language and talked about their training, aspirations and future plans. All the students have already been chosen for the TITP (Technical Intern Training Program), an overseas workers employment opportunity in Japanese companies under the recently published Technical Intern Training Act of Japan Government, it said.

Currently two JAS graduates are working in a Mercedes Benz Dealership in Japan.

From now on, a group of 10-12 JAS graduates will go to Japan every year to work under TITP, said Tsuneaki Hirao. Already 46 auto mechanic students graduating from JAS in previous years are working in different auto mechanic workshops in Bangladesh including, Rangs Workshop Ltd, the release concluded.


