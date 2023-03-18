50 injured in AL infighting in Patuakhali

Banganbandhu's Birthday CelebrationA clash took place between two groups of the ruling Awami League (AL) in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali over the celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 103th birthday. The police baton charged and fired several rounds of blank bullets to control the situation. At least 50 people, including the general secretary of the upazila Awami League, were injured.



The clash took place between the local parliament member ASM Feroze and Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Upazila Parishad Chairman Motaleb Howladar's group on Friday at around 11:00am in front of Baufal Upazila Parishad.



Locals said that a group headed by ASM Feroze was coming towards the upazila with a procession from the East side of the upazila parishad. At the same time, a group headed by Upazila Awami League General Secretary Motaleb Howladar came forward with a procession from the West. During that time, both groups had engaged argument. At one stage it turned into a clash. At least 50 people including upazila chairman Matlab Howladar were injured.



Baufal Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Mamun said that baton-charge was used to control the situation. Later, the police were forced to fire 20 rounds of blank bullets. Four-five policemen were injured in the brick-pelting of both sides.



