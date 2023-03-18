Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

KYIV, Mar 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday, an apparent show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine and the latest sign of Beijing's emboldened diplomatic ambitions.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate Putin and Xi's discussions. China has refused to condemn Moscow's aggression and sought to project itself as neutral in the conflict even while Beijing declared last year that it had a "no-limits" friendship with Russia.

Both China and Russia announced Xi's trip to Moscow on Friday. The visit offers a diplomatic shot in the arm for Putin as Western leaders have sought to isolate him over the war, which is now in its 13th month.

China's refusal to condemn Russia while denouncing Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Putin's military action has irked Washington as it competes with Beijing for influence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Xi would have a one-on-one meeting over an informal dinner Monday. Broader talks involving officials from both countries are scheduled for Tuesday. Peskov would not provide details about the discussions.

During the war in Ukraine, China has said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected. However, it remains unclear whether its position is intended to position China as a neutral peacemaker or suggests Beijing sympathizes with Moscow's claims to seized Ukrainian territory.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reached out to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, telling him that Beijing was concerned about the war spinning out of control and urging talks on a political solution with Moscow.

China has "always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks," Qin said.    AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from a nuclear plant in Minnesota
50 injured in AL infighting in Patuakhali
Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
AL puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system, says BNP
Probe body to submit reports by two days
Hideous tailbacks paralyse city traffic
Pro-AL lawyers bag all 14 posts in SCBA polls
BD elected OIC Islamic HRC member


Latest News
Williamson century hands second Test control to New Zealand
Paralytic woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft