Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 March, 2023, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Extortion Allegations Against Du Proctorial Team

Probe body to submit reports by two days

Published : Saturday, 18 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Tausiful Islam

The probe committee, formed to investigate the incidents of extortion occurred by a section of proctorial mobile team members of Dhaka University (DU), will submit the final report by two days.

Prof M Maksudur Rahman, Convener of the committee, told The Daily Observer that the investigation that the committee members have been carrying out since the first day of this month has come to an end.

"We are now writing the report and it will be submitted to the concerned authorities by two days," Prof Maksud said on Friday.
Asked about the findings of the investigation, he said, "We have reached an expected point in this regard. We can't disclose it now."

Earlier, the probe committee members told this correspondent that they have found the authenticity of the involvement of a few members in the extortion.

However, the investigation committee was formed on March 1 and the university authorities asked the committee to submit the report by 14 days.

The Dhaka University administration evicted over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different spots on the campus, following a report published in The Daily Observer which showed that a section of proctorial mobile team members used to extort over half a crore Taka every year from the illegal floating shops.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from a nuclear plant in Minnesota
50 injured in AL infighting in Patuakhali
Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
AL puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system, says BNP
Probe body to submit reports by two days
Hideous tailbacks paralyse city traffic
Pro-AL lawyers bag all 14 posts in SCBA polls
BD elected OIC Islamic HRC member


Latest News
Williamson century hands second Test control to New Zealand
Paralytic woman burnt to death in Dinajpur house fire
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Biden: ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
BNP and like-minded parties to hold rallies in all cities Saturday
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin on war crime allegations
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela celebrates Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary
Most Read News
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
3 killed as autorickshaw crashed by bus in Bhola
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Bangladesh elected OIC vice-president
Pro-AL panel wins all 14 posts in SCBA polls
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Bangladesh starts importing diesel from India on Saturday
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft