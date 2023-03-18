Probe body to submit reports by two days

The probe committee, formed to investigate the incidents of extortion occurred by a section of proctorial mobile team members of Dhaka University (DU), will submit the final report by two days.



Prof M Maksudur Rahman, Convener of the committee, told The Daily Observer that the investigation that the committee members have been carrying out since the first day of this month has come to an end.



"We are now writing the report and it will be submitted to the concerned authorities by two days," Prof Maksud said on Friday.

Asked about the findings of the investigation, he said, "We have reached an expected point in this regard. We can't disclose it now."



Earlier, the probe committee members told this correspondent that they have found the authenticity of the involvement of a few members in the extortion.



However, the investigation committee was formed on March 1 and the university authorities asked the committee to submit the report by 14 days.



The Dhaka University administration evicted over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different spots on the campus, following a report published in The Daily Observer which showed that a section of proctorial mobile team members used to extort over half a crore Taka every year from the illegal floating shops.



