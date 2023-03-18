Hideous tailbacks paralyse city traffic

Dhaka city is seeing heavy traffic jams and the capital city is being stuck in traffic congestion before the month of Ramadan. After the Shab-e-Barat holiday, the traffic tailback in the city has reached an unbearable level.



Vehicles of the city have been seen standing at every traffic signal for a long time and sometimes moving slowly on the streets. The city dwellers are not freed from the traffic jam until 10:00pm at night.



According to Traffic department sources, this situation has happened due to increased traffic before the start of Ramadan.



Before the month of Ramadan business increases. Seasonal traders start coming to Dhaka. As a result, traffic congestion naturally increases. It will be difficult for the city dwellers to escape from such traffic jams before Eid-ul-Fitr.



Therefore, the traffic controllers of Dhaka think that it may not be possible for the vehicles to avoid the traffic jam.



Visiting different parts of the city-Gulistan, Paltan, Kakrail, Shahbagh, Banglamotor, Farmgate, Mohakhali, Mirpur and Badda roads-in last few days it was seen that people got stranded on streets for a long time and were force to kill valuable working hours sitting inside vehicles.



While talking to the Daily Observer Sajib Ahmed, a private jobholder, said, "Everyday I come to my office at Paltan from Mohammadpur. Generally it takes a maximum of 40 to 50 minutes to reach my office. However, in the last few days it is taking one and a half to two hours to return home from office. This is completely unbearable."



However, those traveling from Mirpur, Uttara to Motijheel area have to remain stuck on the road for a long time. Harun Pasha, an official of a private bank, said that he left Mirpur-10 in a private car around 8:00pm on Monday morning and reached Motijheel office around 10:30am. Earlier, he could reach the office within 9:00am to 9:15am.



He said he has been facing heavy traffic jam from Mirpur Kazipara to Farmgate. After that, in Kakrail cars coming from direction of Sonargaon Hotel were sitting idle for a long time.



It was known from the control room of the Traffic Department that the pressure of vehicles on all VIP roads was high. Apart from this, regular traffic jams occur in Press Club, Paltan, Matsya Bhaban and Dhanmondi areas. The two recent blasts-in Science Lab and Siddique Bazar-are also major causes of traffic congestion.



Zainul Abedin, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Traffic Division, said, "The traffic pressure has increased a little bit ahead of the Ramadan month. Apart from that, every year before the month of Ramadan comes, business increases at this time. All in all, traffic congestion has increased now. However, efforts are being made to deal with the situation."



"Besides, since the road in front of Siddique Bazar incident remained shut, the traffic pressure of the road also spread to the adjacent roads. However, we are doing our best for vehicular movement" he added.



Meanwhile, commuters said that several mega development projects are underway. Among them, metro rail work is going on from Aagargaon to Motijheel via Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Press Club and Paltan. Due to this the roads have become very narrow. Traffic is very slow on this narrow roads.



On the other hand, the roads in the Tejgaon area are being blocked by parking buses, trucks and pickups. There is no action taken by the administration to remove them.



And the construction works from the airport to Gazipur intersection has been going on for the last 11 years. Therefore, traffic congestion in the Uttara area is a common matter for one decade.



Meanwhile, running of unfit vehicles and passenger dropping and boarding of city buses anywhere on the road ignoring designated stoppages are also responsible for traffic jams in the capital.



