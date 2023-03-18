Pro-AL lawyers bag all 14 posts in SCBA polls

The ruling Awami League backed panel Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad bagged all 14 posts of the executive committee in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual elections.



Senior Advocate Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Advocate Md Abdun Nur Dulal were re-elected President and Secretary respectively.

After the second day of voting, Md Moniruzzaman, the convener of the election sub-committee declared the results at midnight in the association's South Hall on Friday.



polls are Mohammad Ali Azam and Jasmine Sultana (Vice Presidents), Masud Alam Chowdhury (Treasurer), Noor-Alam-Uzzal and Harunur Rashid (Assistant Secretaries), and Md Safayet Hossain Sajib, Mohiuddin Rudro, Shafique Raihan Sawon, Suvash Chandra Das, Nazmul Hossain Swapan, Md Delwar Hossain and Moniruzzaman Rana (Executive Members), according to media reports.



The election, marred by violence, saw clashes between Pro-AL lawyers and pro-BNP lawyers on both days.



On the first day of voting on March 15 several journalists were injured after being assaulted by police while covering the annual SCBA elections.



According to the witnesses, police first entered the Shaheed Shafiur Rahman Auditorium to evacuate the pro-BNP lawyers who were demanding formation of a fresh election conducting committee under an "acceptable" authority.



Law enforcers attacked journalists when they were taking photos and videos of police action at that time, they added.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday that the pro-BNP lawyers had snatched ballot boxes during the polling sensing their defeat in the polls.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on the other hand, alleged that the government had destroyed the election system of the lawyers' body.



